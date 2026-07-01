KunstlerCast_446 — Mel K on the Infiltration and Betrayal of America

Mel K is an investigative writer, host, and producer. Her new book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed 1944–1954, examines how intelligence networks, financial institutions, and supranational structures reshaped American sovereignty in the decade after World War II. Mel was a producer and screenwriter in Hollywood until she was cancelled by the Woke Rebellion. She reinvented her self as a podcaster and is now host of The Mel K Show, where she has been killin’ it with her commentary on the American political traumas and psychodramas of the day. She also happens to be the producer of Roaseanne Barr is America, which streams on Apple TV and other venues.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals. For more than 50 years, McAlvany Precious Metals has helped investors learn about and own physical gold and silver as part of a long-term approach to wealth preservation.

To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.