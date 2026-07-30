KunstlerCast 448 — Lt. Morrisseau's Rebellion and the Rise of Bernie Sanders

On this summer break podcast. Dennis Morrisseau is an interesting friend of mine with a political history worth recounting.

He was the only US Army officer in the USA who refused orders to Vietnam after several in-uniform protests — including one at the White House gate, noted by Walter Cronkite on CBS-News at the time — and he beat the court-martial that resulted. Dennis went on to run for Congress in Vermont 3 times 1970, ‘71, 74 . Bernie Sanders was on Dennis’s campaign staff in the ‘71 election, and we’ll hear more about that.

After politics, Dennis went on to found and run the popular Burlington, VT restaurant: Leunig’s Old World Cafe (since renamed Leunig’s Bistro).

He lives in West Pawlet, VT in an art gallery on the Indian River called LOST & FOUND ART. He Winters in Belize.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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