Clusterfuck Nation

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KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 447 — Eric Metaxas on American Revolutions Then and Now
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KunstlerCast 447 — Eric Metaxas on American Revolutions Then and Now

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James Howard Kunstler and Eric Metaxas
Jul 14, 2026

Eric Metaxas is the author of seven New York Times Bestsellers, including his newest: Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World. His earlier books include Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy and Martin Luther, as well as thirty children’s books. His works have been translated into 25 languages. Eric is the host of Socrates in the City and the Eric Metaxas Show (on Apple Podcasts), where he has interviewed Dick Cavett, Ron Howard, George Foreman, Mel Gibson, Morgan Freeman, and many others. His humor has appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine, and The New Yorker.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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