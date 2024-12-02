Subscribe
The Blob Has a Migraine
"It's a beautiful thing to watch the Biden family destroy the Democrat Party." — @Mazemoore on "X"
Dec 2
•
James Howard Kunstler
562
306
November 2024
What Part of Mandate Don't You Understand?
"This version of Trump knows what buttons to press, he knows where the bodies are buried, he’s absorbed their worst and now he is about to throw it…
Nov 29
•
James Howard Kunstler
582
344
The End of the World Frolics
"If these people had to be honest, it would all be over." -- Mike Benz
Nov 25
•
James Howard Kunstler
624
420
In the Weeds of the Swamp
“The National Security Divisions of the DOJ and FBI are the greatest domestic threats to the American people and the concept of Constitutional rule of…
Nov 22
•
James Howard Kunstler
556
698
Eyesore of the Month is Back (Nov. '24)
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
Nov 20
•
James Howard Kunstler
291
82
Beyond Consequence
“I don’t know why the Democrats lost. I don’t understand … Prices have come down, the economy is good. I don’t know why they voted against her, against…
Nov 18
•
James Howard Kunstler
728
734
The Great 'Splainin' Cometh
The meltdown has gotten so heavy liberal bureaucrats are ready to form antigovernment militias and fretting about black helicopters —Max Blumenthal
Nov 15
•
James Howard Kunstler
911
709
Mysteries Revealed
"People in the media are aware of how illegitimately they've done their jobs that they think they're on the verge of being locked up" —Scott Adams
Nov 11
•
James Howard Kunstler
944
510
Aborted
Be careful what you wish for
Nov 8
•
James Howard Kunstler
758
870
Escape from Psychopathocracy
"Most people do not get a clear opportunity to vote against Communism and prevent a historical evil from taking hold. We have that opportunity. Vote…
Nov 4
•
James Howard Kunstler
617
870
Actually, The Democratic Party is Hitler
"The Blue Team is protected by the sheer audacity of their betrayal of Americans. For most, their approach is literally beyond belief." — Bret Weinstein
Nov 1
•
James Howard Kunstler
628
545
October 2024
Speaking of Abortion
“Good rule of thumb: those who frequently use the word “disinformation” are the ones most likely to be pushing it” — Elon Musk
Oct 28
•
James Howard Kunstler
534
691
