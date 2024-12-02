Clusterfuck Nation

November 2024

What Part of Mandate Don't You Understand?
"This version of Trump knows what buttons to press, he knows where the bodies are buried, he's absorbed their worst and now he is about to throw it…
  
James Howard Kunstler
344
The End of the World Frolics
"If these people had to be honest, it would all be over." -- Mike Benz
  
James Howard Kunstler
420
In the Weeds of the Swamp
"The National Security Divisions of the DOJ and FBI are the greatest domestic threats to the American people and the concept of Constitutional rule of…
  
James Howard Kunstler
698
Eyesore of the Month is Back (Nov. '24)
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
  
James Howard Kunstler
82
Beyond Consequence
"I don't know why the Democrats lost. I don't understand … Prices have come down, the economy is good. I don't know why they voted against her, against…
  
James Howard Kunstler
734
The Great 'Splainin' Cometh
The meltdown has gotten so heavy liberal bureaucrats are ready to form antigovernment militias and fretting about black helicopters —Max Blumenthal
  
James Howard Kunstler
709
Mysteries Revealed
"People in the media are aware of how illegitimately they've done their jobs that they think they're on the verge of being locked up" —Scott Adams
  
James Howard Kunstler
510
Aborted
Be careful what you wish for
  
James Howard Kunstler
870
Escape from Psychopathocracy
"Most people do not get a clear opportunity to vote against Communism and prevent a historical evil from taking hold. We have that opportunity. Vote…
  
James Howard Kunstler
870
Actually, The Democratic Party is Hitler
"The Blue Team is protected by the sheer audacity of their betrayal of Americans. For most, their approach is literally beyond belief." — Bret Weinstein
  
James Howard Kunstler
545

October 2024

