KunstlerCast 442 — Elizabeth Nickson on Globalism and its Dark Mysteries

Elizabeth Nickson is a Canadian journalist, author, and blogger who writes the weekly Welcome to Absurdistan newsletter on Substack, focused on politics, threats to individual liberty, and restoring rural economies. She began her career reporting for Time Magazine before becoming European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine and has since written for an extensive roster of publications including Harper’s, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, The Telegraph, The Sunday Times, and the Toronto Globe and Mail. Her first book was The Monkey Puzzle Tree, an investigation of the CIA’s MK-Ultra mind-control program. Herr second was Eco-Fascists: How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals. For more than 50 years, McAlvany Precious Metals has helped investors learn about and own physical gold and silver as part of a long-term approach to wealth preservation.

To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.