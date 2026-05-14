KunstlerCast 443 — Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox on the Tribulations of New York State under the Woke Witch Hochul

Bobbie Anne Cox is a New York-based civil rights attorney with over 25 years of legal experience, formerly with a large international law firm and now principal at Cox Lawyers, PLLC. She has extensive experience suing government entities on behalf of her clients and is best known for winning a lawsuit against New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Department of Health that struck down the state’s “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” regulation (the infamous Quarantien Camps rule). She also filed a lawsuit against New York State over an amendment to the state constitution, challenging it on both procedural and parental rights grounds. She serves as Director of Stop NY Corruption, an organization focused on redistricting, competitive elections, and civil rights in New York. Ms. Cox is also a Fellow at the Brownstone Institute and writes the “Knowledge is Power” newsletter on Substack.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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