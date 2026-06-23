KunstlerCast 445 — Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action on Bringing Back "The American System," and other Matters

Susan Kokinda has been politically active since 1968, when she was part of the Robert Kennedy presidential campaign in Oregon and California. She pivoted politically after that, and in the 1970’s and 1980’s was active in Washington, DC, defending Richard Nixon during Watergate, covering the White House during the Carter Administration, and working with Congress in support of President Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative. With President Trump’s 2016 victory, she knew it was time to return to Michigan. Since then, she has been organizing throughout the state, educating and building support for President Trump’s commitment to make the U.S. a manufacturing superpower and to make the Republican Party the party of workers and producers. In March 2025, she was elected Coalitions Vice Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

She broadcasts on the Promethean Update YouTube channel and regularly reaches over 300,000 views. Her theme, along with her co-host Barbara Boyd, is that the real battle in the world is between the opposing principles of the American System and the British System, which represent two different images of man and society.

She has been interviewed by OAN, Real America’s Voice, Stephen Gardner, and numerous podcasters.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.