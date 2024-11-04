Contact Jim

James Howard Kunstler

PO Box 193

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Phone: (518) 531-4071

jhkunstler@mac.com

Literary Agent:

Adam Chromy

Movable Type Mgmt

PO Box 1220

New York, NY 10185

Phone: (646) 431-6134

AChromy@MovableTM.com

Lecture Agent

Robert Abrams — Big Idea Speakers

786-321-5995

robert@bigideaspeakers.com



Boilerplate Bio

James Howard Kunstler says he wrote The Geography of Nowhere, “Because I believe a lot of people share my feelings about the tragic landscape of highway strips, parking lots, housing tracts, mega-malls, junked cities, and ravaged countryside that makes up the everyday environment where most Americans live and work.”

Home From Nowhere was a continuation of that discussion with an emphasis on the remedies. A portion of it appeared as the cover story in the September 1996 Atlantic Monthly.

His next book in the series, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, published by Simon & Schuster / Free Press, is a look a wide-ranging look at cities here and abroad, an inquiry into what makes them great (or miserable), and in particular what America is going to do with it’s mutilated cities.

This was followed by The Long Emergency, published by the Atlantic Monthly Press in 2005, is about the challenges posed by the coming permanent global oil crisis, climate change, and other “converging catastrophes of the 21st Century.” This was followed in 2012 by Too Much Magic: Wishful Thinking, Technology, and the Fate of the Nation which detailed the misplaced expectations that technological rescue remedies would fix the problems detailed in The Long Emergency.

His 2008 novel, World Made By Hand, was a fictional depiction of the post-oil American future. It eventually became a four part series that included The Witch of Hebron, A History of the Future, and (forthcoming in June 2016), The Harrows of Spring.

Mr. Kunstler is also the author of eight other novels including The Halloween Ball, An Embarrassment of Richesand Maggie Darling, a Modern Romance. He has been a regular contributor to the New York Times Sunday Magazine and Op-Ed page, where he has written on environmental and economic issues.

Mr. Kunstler was born in New York City in 1948. He moved to the Long Island suburbs in 1954 and returned to the city in 1957 where he spent most of his childhood. He graduated from the State University of New York, Brockport campus, worked as a reporter and feature writer for a number of newspapers, and finally as a staff writer forRolling Stone Magazine. In 1975, he dropped out to write books on a full-time basis. He has no formal training in architecture or the related design fields.

He has lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, MIT, RPI, the University of Virginia and many other colleges, and he has appeared before many professional organizations such as the AIA , the APA., and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

He lives in Washington County, upstate New York.

At ease in Saratoga, February 2010..

1972 Boston

.James Howard Kunstler around 2002 on the patio, freshly scrubbed and wondering what’s for supper.

James Howard Kunstler in grown-up costume and winter hair-do around 2004.

My dog, Chloe, also known as “Chloe the pig of the meadow, the one and only, only one in the world.” Chloe passed away Oct 2, 1999, age 14. Read: In Memoriam: My Dog, Chloe. She was a sweet, gentle beloved companion, and I miss her very much.

Scooter the tabby cat as a kitten and Sammy the dachshund (d.2008). They were great pals.

The garden in early July 2008.

Scooter guarding the birdhouse.

Me in Bakersfield, CA with new mustache.

On an outing in Columbia County, NY. Photo by Jonathan Postal.

The Bunk-house at Schroon Lake. My first work of architecture.

Fire Island, 1951.

Publication Party for The Halloween Ball, 1987. I ate sensimilla bud and did Stoly shots….

How I wish to be remembered. (Put on waivers in 1992.)

As a crypto-hippie age 23 in 1972 on a fall afternoon near Falmouth, Mass. I am attempting to juggle.

San Francisco, 1974, working for Rolling Stone.

Around 1980, vicinity of Saratoga Springs.





.