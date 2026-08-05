KunstlerCast 449 — Dr. David Martin on The Covid Op and Matters of National Survival

Dr. David Martin is a businessman, professor, author, inventor, and global foresight specialist. CEO of RASA Energy, M·CAM International, Partner of Fully Live Productions, Creator of the M·CAM CNBC IQ100 Index, and advisor to governments in over 120 countries, Dr. Martin specializes in putting humanity back into humans and business. His work can be followed at davidmartin.world, and @DrDMartinWorld on social media. For more information about the economic and social issues in this podcast, feel free to read his blogs at invertedalchemy.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals. For more than 50 years, McAlvany Precious Metals has helped investors learn about and own physical gold and silver as part of a long-term approach to wealth preservation.

To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.