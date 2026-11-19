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Bobbie Anne Cox is a New York-based civil rights attorney with more than 25 years of experience. She is best known for representing New York legislators and citizens in Borrello v. Hochul, the lawsuit that struck down Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Health’s widely criticized regulation authorizing “quarantine camps” during the Covid event. Her trial-court victory was later reversed by the Appellate Division on BS “lack-of-standing” grounds, with the Court of Appeals declining further review. Bobbie Anne is a Brownstone Institute Fellow who writes the “Knowledge is Power” blog on Substack. She has also challenged other state actions involving constitutional amendments (including Prop 1 on procedural and parental-rights grounds), redistricting, and government overreach, and she serves as Director of the org Stop NY Corruption.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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