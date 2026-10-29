KunstlerCast 454 — Elizabeth Nickson Reports on Strange Doings in Absurdistan

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Elizabeth Nickson is a Canadian writer and journalist who trained at the London bureau of Time Magazine and later served as European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine in the late 1980s and early 1990s… She has contributed to many publications including Harper’s Magazine, The Sunday Times Magazine,The Toronto Globe and Mail, etc. Elizabeth is the author of the 1994 novel The Monkey Puzzle Tree, which examines the CIA’s MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments in Montreal, and the 2012 nonfiction book Eco-Fascists: How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage.She writes the popular Substack newsletter Welcome to Absurdistan, offering sharp critiques of progressive policies, environmental regulation, media narratives, and contemporary political culture.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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