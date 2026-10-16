KunstlerCast 453 — Edward Tenner on Why the Hindenburg Had a Smoking Lounge

Edward Tenner’s new book is Why the Hindenburg Had a Smoking Lounge, a witty and erudite followup to his bestseller, Why Things Bite Back about the peculiar intersection between technology, human nature, and the revenge of unintended consequences. He has had a distinguished academic career in history at Princeton, Harvard, and the University of Chicago and was science acquisition editor at Princeton University Press, where he published, among other books, Richard Feynman’s best-seller, QED. Many of his fine essays can be found at EdwardTenner.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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