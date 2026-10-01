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KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 452 — Sally Fallon Morell: Nourishing Traditions versus Diet Hysteria and Poison Food
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KunstlerCast 452 — Sally Fallon Morell: Nourishing Traditions versus Diet Hysteria and Poison Food

James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler

Sally Fallon Morell is the author of Nourishing Traditions, the cookbook that is changing the way Americans eat. She is also the founding president of the Weston A. Price Foundation and founder of A Campaign for Real Milk, a farm-to-consumer legal defense fund. She lives on a farm in Maryland that produces raw milk cheese and pastured animal products.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals. For more than 50 years, McAlvany Precious Metals has helped investors learn about and own physical gold and silver as part of a long-term approach to wealth preservation.

To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.

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