KunstlerCast 455 — Mike McCormick on the Byzantine Back Rooms of the White House

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Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer who worked in the Press Office from 2002 to 2018 under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, including roughly six years as stenographer for Vice President Joe Biden. He is the author of several books, among them Fifteen Years a Deplorable: A White House Memoir, An Almost Insurmountable Evil and The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden. Mike blogs on Substack at Midnight in the Laptop of Good and Evil. Mike has publicly shared accounts of his White House tenure drawing on his firsthand travel and observations while serving with Biden (including trips to Ukraine on Air Force Two), and his own research and reportage since leaving government.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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