KunstlerCast 451 — Alan Berman's Psychohistory Prediction Engine, Mapping the Matrix

Alan Berman is the creator of the Psychohistory Prediction Engine: an open-source map connecting the people, money, and machinery that run things in our world. The site is self-funded with no institutional backers, and free for public use. Berman’s essays can be found on Medium / X for free and act as entry points to explore the Engine. I only encountered Alan for the first time a few weeks ago. He’s young, in his 30s, and has had an interesting background in martial arts training (the gym he owned was run out of business by the Covid Lockdowns), as well as radio production and a spell as a standup comedian. Get to know him. . . I plan to get him back on later this year. His website is called Moketchups.com. (“Moketchups” is a gag by standup comedian Dave Attell.) You can find the Psychohistory Prediction Engine there.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

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