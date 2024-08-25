Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 408 — David McAlvany on the Financial Scene as We Enter the Nervous Season
KunstlerCast 408 — David McAlvany on the Financial Scene as We Enter the Nervous Season

James Howard Kunstler
Aug 25, 2024
David McAlvany is CEO Of McAlvany Financial Services, which includes wealth management and precious metals advisors for retail investors. David’s own excellent podcast, the McAlvany Weekly Commentary comes out Tuesdays and is available at Apple Podcasts. Full disclosure, David’s company is a sponsor of this podcast. And fuller disclosure, I invited him on because he offers some of the clearest views of financial doings to be found on the Internet. His company website is https://mcalvany.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

