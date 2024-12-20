Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 415 — Vermont Farmer and Attorney John Klar Fights for Parental Consent
7
7
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:00
-1:04:00

KunstlerCast 415 — Vermont Farmer and Attorney John Klar Fights for Parental Consent

James Howard Kunstler
and
John Klar
Dec 20, 2024
7
7
Share
Transcript

John Klar is a Vermont farmer and Lawyer. He is currently representing the Politella family in an upcoming SCOTUS case concerning their six-year-old son who was vaccinated by his local school officials against the express orders of the boy’s parents. John is the author of the forthcoming book, Farm Hard or Starveand of Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival, published by Chelsea Green. John is seventh-generation Vermonter who lives in Brookfield, where he raises grass-fed lamb and beef. He’s also waged campaigns for governor and state senate. Supporting Vermont’s local farms and local food production was the cornerstone of his political career. These ideas were codified into his 2020 Vermont Farming Manifesto. He writes for American Thinker, The Federalist, Human Events, American Spectator, Mother Earth News and True North Reports. He blogs at https://substack.com/@johnklar

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
John Klar
Writes Small Farm Republic Subscribe
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler