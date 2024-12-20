KunstlerCast 415 — Vermont Farmer and Attorney John Klar Fights for Parental Consent

John Klar is a Vermont farmer and Lawyer. He is currently representing the Politella family in an upcoming SCOTUS case concerning their six-year-old son who was vaccinated by his local school officials against the express orders of the boy’s parents. John is the author of the forthcoming book, Farm Hard or Starveand of Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival, published by Chelsea Green. John is seventh-generation Vermonter who lives in Brookfield, where he raises grass-fed lamb and beef. He’s also waged campaigns for governor and state senate. Supporting Vermont’s local farms and local food production was the cornerstone of his political career. These ideas were codified into his 2020 Vermont Farming Manifesto. He writes for American Thinker, The Federalist, Human Events, American Spectator, Mother Earth News and True North Reports. He blogs at https://substack.com/@johnklar

