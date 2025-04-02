Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 421 — Dr. Chris Martenson on Reforming US Public Health under RFK; Tremors in Finance; and the First Hundred Days of Trump
KunstlerCast 421 — Dr. Chris Martenson on Reforming US Public Health under RFK; Tremors in Finance; and the First Hundred Days of Trump

Apr 02, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Chris Martenson, is an economic researcher and futurist specializing in energy and resource depletion, finance and banking, and the science and politics surrounding the Covid-19 affair. Before founding PeakProsperity.com, where he provides analysis, commentary, and actionable advice, Martenson worked as a Vice President at a Fortune 300 company and spent over a decade in corporate finance and strategic consulting. His academic background includes a PhD in neurotoxicology from Duke University and a post-doctoral program in the same field, followed by an MBA in Finance from Cornell University.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK

