KunstlerCast 417 — Charles Hugh Smith, Progress and Anti-progress

Charles Hugh Smith founded his blog Of Two Minds in 2005 after 17 years of free-lance journalism in the San Francisco Bay Area. His 4,500 posts on the economy, society, housing and technology have logged over 150 million page views. He is the author of nine novels and nineteen non-fiction books on socio-economic-political dynamics, including "The Mythology of Progress." His work can also be found on Substack and Patreon. He lives by Winston Churchill's dictum that "Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm."

