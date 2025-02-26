KunstlerCast 419 — Celia Farber on Covid Sorcery, the AIDS Fiasco, and Science Gone Wrong

Journalist and blogger Celia Farber started out covering the AIDS crisis in the 1980s as a staff writer for Spin Magazine. She went freelance in 1997 writing for Esquire, Harper's, Rolling Stone, Salon, Observer, and more. Her 2006 article in Harpers exposing the activities of Anthony Fauci at US NIAID was followed by a “career-ending” coordinated attack on her from the medical research establishment. She started her blog, The Truth Barrier, in 2009. It was attacked and taken down in 2020, and she has since relocated it to the Substack platform. Her books are Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS (2023) and Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable, With Dr. James Thorp (2025). She served as AIDS historian and researcher for Robert Kennedy, Jr., on his book, The Real Anthony Fauci.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK