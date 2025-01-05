Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 416 — Bill Moyer on Reviving and Restoring the US Railroad System
James Howard Kunstler
Solutionary Rail
Solutionary Rail
Jan 05, 2025
Bill Moyer calls himself a radical solutionary. He's the author of the book Solutionary Rail, a people powered campaign to electrify US railroads and open corridors for a clean energy future. He also hosts the new podcast Reconnect America and posts essays on Solutionary Railat Substack. The campaign has evolved into a national effort to put US rail infrastructure back in service of the public interest over Wall Street profit. He lives with his wife and daughter in the woods of Vashon Island, WA in the Salish Sea.

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com

James Howard Kunstler
Solutionary Rail
Solutionary Rail
