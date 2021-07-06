Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast_346
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:38
-1:00:38

KunstlerCast_346

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 06, 2021
Share

John Droz, Jr. received undergraduate degrees in Physics and Mathematics from Boston College, and a graduate degree in Physics from Syracuse University. He subsequently worked for GE (Aerospace Electronics), Mohawk Data Sciences, and Monolithic Memories (Cupertino, CA). After retiring at 34, he phased into pursuing a variety of community interests. This led to a 40 year commitment as an environmental advocate. He lives in New York’s Adirondack Mountains.

John has has written and published over a hundred articles on energy policy matters, been a guest speaker on dozens of radio and TV shows, nationwide, and has spoken to numerous organizations on energy and environmental issues. In late 2020 John was asked if he would put together a team of independent experts to analyze election data. He agreed to do that and as of this writing they have generated ten major reports. Find them at Election-Integrity.info. The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler