KunstlerCast 438 — Stephan Sanders-Faes on Europe's Glide Path to Suicide
KunstlerCast 438 — Stephan Sanders-Faes on Europe's Glide Path to Suicide

James Howard Kunstler and Stephan Sander-Faes
Feb 07, 2026

Stephan Sander-Faes is a professor of history teaching European civilization at the University of Bergen, Norway (faculty profile: https://www4.uib.no/en/find-employees/Stephan.Sander-Faes). His work focuses mainly on post-mediaeval (Central) Europe. He blogs semi-anonymously about European affairs at https://fackel.substack.com/ (click and sign up, it’s free). When he’s not teaching, he tends to his livestock (follow his sheep at https://bsky.app/profile/ramsesandhisgang.bsky.social).

In whatever spare time he has left, he explores our analogue, pre-internet world cataloging his late grandfather’s vintage picture postcard collection, which you may as well check out over at

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection
Armchair Travels Across 20th Century
By Stephan Sander-Faes

