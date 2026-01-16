KunstlerCast 436 — Elizabeth Nickson on the Fall of Canada and Other Sorrows of Western Civ

Elizabeth Nickson is a distinguished veteran of American and Canadian journalism. She was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine and became European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine in its last years of monthly publication. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Globe and Mail, and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MK-ULTRA mind control program. She followed with Eco-Fascists: How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. Her next is The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta, coming in February 2026. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. Elizabeth Blogs at Welcome to Absurdistan on Substack.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK