KunstlerCast 437 — Dr. Drew Miller, Col. USAF (Ret.) on the Touchy Subject of Social / Political / Economic Collapse

James Howard Kunstler
Jan 27, 2026

Dr Drew Miller, Col USAF (Ret) holds a masters degree and a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard. He had a distinguished career as an intelligence officer serving overseas in Iraq and as a senior executive in the Department of Defense (Now Dept, of War). Today he is CEO of Fortitude Ranch the nation’s largest catastrophe survival community and he is also Managing Director of the consulting firm Fortitude Collapse Preparedness. His new book is Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, from Skyhorse Publishing.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold and silver. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK

