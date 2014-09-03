KunstlerCast_257 -- Piero SanGiorgio

JFK shoots the breeze with Piero SanGiorgio, author of Survive the Coming Economic Collapse, a practical guide. The book was originally published in France and has now been put out in an English language version by Washington Summit Books. San Giorgio has lived in the USA Africa and other places, but currently makes his home in Switzerland.The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
