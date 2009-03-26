KunstlerCast #57: New Orleans Follow up

Clusterfuck Nation
James Howard Kunstler
Mar 26, 2009
In this short podcast, James Howard Kunstler returns briefly to the topic of New Orleans. This time he discusses the future of the Port of New Orleans. In the second half of this program, we hear from listeners around the country. One listener from New Orleans doesn't think Jim gave her city a fair shake. She says New Orleans is everything new urbanists want in a community -- street cars, walkable streets and places worth caring about -- except it's old urbanism, not new urbanism. Other listeners respond to the virtual tour of Paris, healthcare and population decline, Jim and Duncan's encounter with the Mayor of Troy, finding meaningful work in the new economy and the recent space shuttle blast off.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
