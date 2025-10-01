Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About
Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 430 — Charles Hugh Smith, blogger at "Of Two Minds," Talking Finance and The Ultra-Processed Life
4
4
0:00
-1:00:49

KunstlerCast 430 — Charles Hugh Smith, blogger at "Of Two Minds," Talking Finance and The Ultra-Processed Life

James Howard Kunstler's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
and
Charles Hugh Smith
Oct 01, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

Charles Hugh Smith founded his blog Of Two Minds in 2005 after 17 years of free-lance journalism in the San Francisco Bay Area. His 4,600 posts on the economy, society, housing and technology have logged over 150 million page views. He is the author of 9 novels and 20 non-fiction books on socio-economic-political dynamics, including The Mythology of Progress and Ultra-Processed Life. His work can also be found on Substack and Patreon.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture