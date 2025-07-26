Clusterfuck Nation

KunstlerCast 427 — Eugyppius on the Retardation of Europe and "Schoolmarmocracy"
KunstlerCast 427 — Eugyppius on the Retardation of Europe and "Schoolmarmocracy"

Jul 26, 2025
"Eugyppius” is a former academic who blogs about the pandemic aftermath and the pathological politics of modern Germany. He spent much of his life abroad and over a decade in American universities as a grad student and a teacher. He writes in English on Substack. He is very careful about revealing more of his identity given the extreme censorship and cancellation action in his country these days. You can find him at Eugyppius.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK

