KunstlerCast #52: Rebuilding New Orleans

James Howard Kunstler discusses the issue of rebuilding New Orleans after hurricane Katrina. Legal disputes, government inefficiency and suburban mindsets have stood in the way of constructing traditional neighborhoods in New Orleans. While the charming urban fabric of the French Quarter and the Garden District still remains, Kunstler believes that New Orleans is likely to be a much smaller city than it was in the 20th century. Much of the cultural programming that emerged in the poorer neighborhoods of New Orleans may not return. Ultimately, the realities of climate and weather may determine the fate of the Crescent City. **To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the KunstlerCast, host Duncan Crary joins the band Deer Tick for a live concert. Deer Tick performs the theme song for the KunstlerCast.Released: Feb. 19, 2009.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post