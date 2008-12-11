Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast #42: Victorian Stroll
KunstlerCast #42: Victorian Stroll

James Howard Kunstler
Dec 11, 2008
James Howard Kunstler joins host Duncan Crary for the Victorian Stroll in downtown Troy, NY. During this annual event, the city evicts the automobile from the streets and 21st century people discover how pleasurable it is to explore this 19th century urban fabric on foot. Kunstler believes events like this are rehearsal for the times ahead when Americans will be forced to re-inhabit their small cities and classic main-street towns.

