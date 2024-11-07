KunstlerCast 413 — Journalist Elizabeth Nickson, MK Ultra and other Reindeer Games

Clusterfuck Nation
Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from the Robben Island prison. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program. Her next book, Eco-Fascists; How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. Her excellent blog is Welcome to Absurdistan at Substack.

