Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 410 — Donald Jeffries on American Memory Hole and Other Anomalies of History
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:02:21
-1:02:21

KunstlerCast 410 — Donald Jeffries on American Memory Hole and Other Anomalies of History

James Howard Kunstler
and
Donald Jeffries
Sep 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

Donald Jeffries is the author of many books investigating the strange anomalies of recent American history. The titles include his latest, American Memory Hole, Survival of the Richest, and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics. He has a particular interest in the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. His “I Protest” blog and podcast can be found at donaldjeffries.substack.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Donald Jeffries
Writes "I Protest" by Donald Jeffries Subscribe
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 413 — Journalist Elizabeth Nickson, MK Ultra and other Reindeer Games
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 412 — Mike McCormick, Joe Biden Unauthorized
  James Howard Kunstler and Mike McCormick
KunstlerCast 411 — Christopher Bystroff and the Coming Population Crash
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 409 — Mel K on "Americans Anonymous" — Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 408 — David McAlvany on the Financial Scene as We Enter the Nervous Season
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 407 — Eugyppius on the Political Crises of Europe
  James Howard Kunstler and eugyppius