Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 409 — Mel K on "Americans Anonymous" — Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:12
-1:08:12

KunstlerCast 409 — Mel K on "Americans Anonymous" — Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

Mel K is a conservative journalist, filmmaker, and podcaster known for her well-researched, thought-provoking work. With a background in journalism and film from NYU, she has spent over two decades in Hollywood crafting meticulously researched historical dramas for film and television. She launched the Mel K show in 2020, which has become a platform for intellectually rigorous discussions and analysis of pressing issues. Central to Mel K’s work is a commitment to intellectual honesty, personal empowerment, and the principles of a free and transparent society. She’s the author of the forthcoming book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time. Her podcast can be found at: the Mel K Show on Rumble.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 413 — Journalist Elizabeth Nickson, MK Ultra and other Reindeer Games
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 412 — Mike McCormick, Joe Biden Unauthorized
  James Howard Kunstler and Mike McCormick
KunstlerCast 411 — Christopher Bystroff and the Coming Population Crash
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 410 — Donald Jeffries on American Memory Hole and Other Anomalies of History
  James Howard Kunstler and Donald Jeffries
KunstlerCast 408 — David McAlvany on the Financial Scene as We Enter the Nervous Season
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 407 — Eugyppius on the Political Crises of Europe
  James Howard Kunstler and eugyppius