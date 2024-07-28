Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 407 — Eugyppius on the Political Crises of Europe
KunstlerCast 407 — Eugyppius on the Political Crises of Europe

James Howard Kunstler
and
eugyppius
Jul 28, 2024
Transcript

 "Eugyppius” is a former academic who blogs about the pandemic aftermath and the pathological politics of modern Germany. He spent much of his life abroad and over a decade in American universities as a grad student and a teacher. He writes in English on Substack. He is very careful about revealing more of his identity given the extreme censorship and cancellation action in his country these days. You can find him at Eugyppius.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
