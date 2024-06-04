KunstlerCast 403 -- Lt. Col Steve Murray and the Chaos Ahead

Steve Murray is Chief Information Security Officer of a large medical company. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army commanding a Cyber Defense Battalion, providing offensive and defensive cyber operations for the United States Pacific Command and US Army Pacific Forces, the National Security Agency, and other military offices.

He was deployed to Iraq in Operation Enduring Freedom, where he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Currently LTC Murray publishes a Situation Report three times a week to address the information war being waged across the planet.

