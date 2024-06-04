Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 403 -- Lt. Col Steve Murray and the Chaos Ahead
KunstlerCast 403 -- Lt. Col Steve Murray and the Chaos Ahead

James Howard Kunstler
and
Steven Murray
Jun 04, 2024
Steve Murray is Chief Information Security Officer of a large medical company.  He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army commanding a Cyber Defense Battalion, providing offensive and defensive cyber operations for the United States Pacific Command and US Army Pacific Forces, the National Security Agency, and other military offices.

He was deployed to Iraq in Operation Enduring Freedom, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. 

Currently LTC Murray publishes a Situation Report three times a week to address the information war being waged across the planet.   You can find him on:

Rumble:   https://rumble.com/c/LTCStevenMurray

Telegram:  https://t.me/LTC_Steven_Murray

Spotify:   https://open.spotify.com/show/3aa72bxUiyXgt9OSNJBnlk?si=c0b3ebabbc7a4977

Apple Podcasts:   LTC Steven Murray

Amazon Music:   LTC Steven Murray

