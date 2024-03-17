Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations

James Howard Kunstler
Mar 17, 2024
Matt Bracken graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training class 105 in Coronado California. He served on east coast UDT and SEAL teams, taking a Naval Special Warfare detachment to Beirut in 1983. Mr. Bracken left active duty after Lebanon, upon completion of his obligated military service, but he remained in an active reserve status through the remainder of the 1980s. Since then he has lived in Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, Guam and California. Matt is a self-described freedomista who loves ocean sailing for the pure freedom it permits. He is a constitutionalist who believes in the original intent of the founding fathers of our country. He lives with his family in North Florida and longs for the wide blue ocean.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

