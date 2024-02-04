Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 394 -- Tom Luongo on the Federal Reserve versus the World and other Current Events
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:03:15
-1:03:15

KunstlerCast 394 -- Tom Luongo on the Federal Reserve versus the World and other Current Events

James Howard Kunstler
Feb 04, 2024
Share

     Tom Luongo is a Former Research Chemist, Amateur Dairy Goat Farmer, Anarcho-Libertarian and Obstreperous Austrian Economist who blogs and podcasts at Gold, Goats and, Guns. His work can also be found on sites like Zerohedge, Lewrockwell.com, Bitcoin Magazine and Newsmax Media. His work focuses on the attempt to connect the false narratives of geopolitics to viable long-term investment theses. He built the house that he lives in and loves hockey, his family, the art of drumming, board games of all kinds, a logically consistent argument, and the beauty of spontaneous order…. not necessarily in that order.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler