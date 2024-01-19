KunstlerCast 392 — The Blogger Euygyppius on Trouble in Germany

"Eugyppius” is a former academic who blogs about the pandemic aftermath and the pathological politics of modern Germany. He recently returned from observing the farmer protest in Berlin.

Eugyppius spent much of his life abroad and over a decade in American universities as a grad student and a teacher. He writes in English on Substack. He is very careful about revealing more of his identity given the extreme censorship and cancellation action in his country these days. You can find him at Eugyppius.com.