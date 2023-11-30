KunstlerCast 389 —Yakking with John Michael Greer about the Spiritual Condition of our Floundering Country

John Michael Greer blogs at Ecosophia, subtitle, Toward an Ecological Spirituality. JMG has been an astute observer of Western Civ’s arduous economic and cultural descent, and is the author of many books, both novels and non-fiction, including Green Wizardry, After Oil, The Wealth of Nature, and Not the Future We Ordered. Star’s Reach, is a novel set 400 years ahead in America’s neo-medieval future. The King in Orange, a meditation on the relationship between archetype psychology and the occult as acted out in politics and culture. Things are getting weird in America, wouldn’t you agree? Even a bit supernatural. We assess our country's spiritual condition as we turn the corner on a fateful year 2024.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger