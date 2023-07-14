Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 381 — Farmsteading in the Heartland with Becca and Jarrod
KunstlerCast 381 — Farmsteading in the Heartland with Becca and Jarrod

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 14, 2023
Becca Dickens and Jarrod Yantis are owners of Regenerative Life Farm, located near Lake Shelbyville in rural, central Illinois. Their outfit is on 19 acres including a half-acre no-till, deep compost market garden and the rest is used for rotational grazing of 300 chickens and cattle. Their motto is "Regenerating ourselves, our soil and our community." They sell eggs and vegetables at farmer's markets and provide education on gardening and Food as Medicine. They believe farmsteading in this way offers them the best hope for a happy life and humanity the best hope for a future. They can be found at https://www.regenerativelifefarm.com

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
