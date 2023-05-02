Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 376 — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Is Running For President
0:00
-28:33
-28:33

KunstlerCast 376 — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Is Running For President

James Howard Kunstler
May 02, 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is a candidate for president running for the Democratic Party nomination.  He’s a long-time environmental lawyer, author of the book The Real Anthony Fauci, which has sold over a million copies — and still hasn’t made it to the New York Times bestseller list for some mysterious reason. He’s the Founder and chairman of the Children’s Health Defense organization. His father, Robert F. Kennedy, Sr,.was Attorney General of the United States and US Senator from New York, and his Uncle, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was elected president of the United States in 1960.

     I recorded Bobby on his cell phone and the sound quality isn’t the greatest. He’d had a rugged week after announcing his bid to run, and we were lucky to get him on the podcast. Next time, we’ll get him on a good mic.

     His campaign website is: www.kennedy24.com

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

James Howard Kunstler
