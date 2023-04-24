Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 375 -- Neil Howe on How's the Fourth Turning Going So Far
KunstlerCast 375 -- Neil Howe on How's the Fourth Turning Going So Far

James Howard Kunstler
Apr 24, 2023
Neil Howe is a renowned author and speaker on economic, demographic, and social change in America. He is the nation's leading authority on social generations — who they are, what motivates them, and how they will shape America's future. Howe is the originator of the term "Millennial Generation" and has written over a dozen books on generations and generational research, a ﬁeld of research he single-handedly invented. His landmark 1997 book The Fourth Turning (co-authored with the late William Strauss), has become an indispensable lens for viewing world political history. Neil's new book, The Fourth Turning is Here, will be out this summer.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
