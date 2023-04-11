KunstlerCast 374 -- Michael Rectenwald on Woke Totalitarianism

Dr. Michael Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023), Thought Criminal (Dec. 2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (Sept. 2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018)

A former Marxist, Professor Rectenwald is a champion of liberty and opposes all forms of totalitarianism and political authoritarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice,” fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology. In 2016, he was famously subject to a Woke witch-hunt at NYU and, after a long struggle, left the University.

He writes for many journals, newspapers and websites and does guest spots on political TV shows, including Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Laura Ingraham, Larry Elder.

