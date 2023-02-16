KunstlerCast 371 -- Dmitry Orlov on Russia, Ukraine, and the Swirl of Events

#371 — Dmitry Orlov, the author of “Reinventing Collapse”, moved to the USA as a boy when his dissident parents managed to get out of the Soviet Union. He spent most of his life here, went through school and college, but ventured back to Russia for a while in the 1990s out of curiosity after the fall of the USSR. He returned to the USA where he worked in IT and eventually moved onto a boat in Boston Harbor. He’s published many other books, including “The Five Stages of Collapse,” “Shrinking the Technosphere,” “The Pitfalls of English,” and has put out the Club Orlov Blog for more than a decade. I’m a big fan of his writings.

After the Great Financial Fiasco of 2009, Dmitry divided his time between Boston and wintering on his boat in Central America. For several years after he started a family, he sojourned in the waters off Beaufort, South Carolina. Finally, before the Covid Melodrama, he up and resettled in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he is establishing a new phase of his literary career writing in the Russian Language. He continues to blog in English. He is a keen observer of the political and technological scene.

