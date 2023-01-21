Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 369 -- A Chat with CJ Hopkins of The Consent Factory Blog
KunstlerCast 369 -- A Chat with CJ Hopkins of The Consent Factory Blog

James Howard Kunstler
Jan 21, 2023
 C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and political satirist, and author at The Consent Factory blog. His plays have been produced and have toured at theaters and festivals including Riverside Studios (London), 59E59 Theaters (New York), Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh), Belvoir St. Theatre (Sydney), the Du Maurier World Stage Festival (Toronto), Needtheater (Los Angeles), 7 Stages (Atlanta), the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Brighton Festival, and the Noorderzon Festival (the Netherlands), among others. His writing awards include the 2002 First of the Scotsman Fringe Firsts, Scotsman Fringe Firsts in 2002 and 2005, and the 2004 Best Play of the Adelaide Fringe. His political satire and commentary has also been published by OffGuardian, ZeroHedge, ColdType, Rubikon, RT.com, CounterPunch, Dissident Voice, and many other publications, and has been widely translated. His dystopian science fiction novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant.

