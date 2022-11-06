Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 365 -- A Conversation with David McAlvany
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:16
-1:06:16

KunstlerCast 365 -- A Conversation with David McAlvany

James Howard Kunstler
Nov 06, 2022
Share

David McAlvany is a thought leader on the global economy and author of The Intentional Legacy, his thoughtful memoir on the power of legacy and what it means to create a meaningful family culture. McAlvany graduated from Biola, served as a wealth manager at Morgan Stanley, and is the second-generation CEO of the McAlvany Financial Group. He has been a featured guest on national television programs, including CNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, and at financial seminars around the world. David is also the host of the McAlvany Weekly Commentary, one of the longest-running economic and geopolitical podcasts online.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler