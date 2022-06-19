Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 359 — Mattias Desmet and Mass Formation Madness
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:04
-59:04

KunstlerCast 359 — Mattias Desmet and Mass Formation Madness

James Howard Kunstler
Jun 19, 2022
Mattias Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology and Educational Sciences at the Ghent University, Belgium and a practicing psychotherapist. He is the author ofThe Psychology of Totalitarianism (Chelsea Green Publishing). Since he introduced the concept of “mass formation psychosis” into the arena of public discourse some months ago, his ideas have been discussed widely, especially in relation to the bizarre politics of Covid-19. He is also the author of over one hundred peer-reviewed academic papers and recipient of many prizes in his professional field.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

