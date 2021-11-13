KunstlerCast 351

Steve Kirsch is a Silicon Valley philanthropist and founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) – the only organization in the world focused on finding the most promising drugs and treatments that, when given sufficiently early, can reduce hospitalization and death rates.

As a tech entrepreneur, he is the inventor of the optical mouse and one of the first Internet search engines, Infoseek. He started 7 high tech companies, two with billion dollar market caps. He has a BS/MS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He blogs regularly at https://stevekirsch.substack.com

