KunstlerCast #35: The City 1939 - Part 1 Audio Only
KunstlerCast #35: The City 1939 - Part 1 Audio Only

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 16, 2008
This is the audio only version of KunstlerCast #35. There is a video podcast version of this episode as well.

In this special edition of the KunstlerCast, James Howard Kunstler and Duncan Crary recorded a commentary track for a soon-to-be-released DVD called The Story of Sprawl. The DVD is being produced by Planetizen.com. Kunstler and Crary comment on The City, a 1939 film with a narrative written by the great 20th century generalist Lewis Mumford. In part 1 of the film, Mumford provides a nostalgic view of rural small-town American life in contrast to life in the harsh industrial cities and among the towering skyscrapers of New York. Mumford urges viewers that we can build better environments to live in, especially for our children. But we know where that line of thinking led us to: suburbia.

To watch the video podcast or to watch the original film without commentary, visit www.KunstlerCast.com

Discussion about this podcast

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
